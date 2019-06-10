Driver strapped phone to steering wheel, watched cricket

A driver was caught speeding while his mobile phone was strapped to the steering wheel showing updates from the cricket World Cup.

The 33-year-old was pulled over on the Cumberland Highway in Smithfield at 10.10pm on Sunday when they saw the phone on the steering wheel.

The phone was showing live score updates of the Australia v India match as well as navigational instructions.

The car was travelling 96km/h in a 70km/h zone and the two-year-old child in the back was not restrained properly.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command released the video of the incident, where a shocked officer told the driver he was not allowed to attach a phone to the steering wheel.

"That is so dangerous. I've never seen that before in my life. What is holding that on?"

The driver revealed a strap attached to the phone.

"And you were driving like that?" the officer asked.

"Yeah," the driver replied.

The Liverpool driver was given three infringement notices, totalling 24 demerit points because of double demerits.

The infringements included:

● Exceeding speed limit by more than 20km/h (8 points)

● Driver use mobile phone when not permitted (10 points)

● Child aged more than two but less than 4 years not restrained as prescribed (6 points).

Police have also urged NSW motorists to be patient while driving home from their holiday after the death of four people on the state's roads over the long weekend.

A man, believed to be in his early 50s, has become the fourth person to die after the Nissan Patrol he was travelling in hit a tree in Tocumwal, in the Riverina region.

The wreckage was found about 6.30am on Monday by a passing motorist. Three other people have also died during the long weekend, including a 91-year- old man who died in a multi-vehicle smash near Binda, in the Southern Tablelands region on Friday.

A 34-year-old male motorcyclist also died on Friday after he was involved in a crash with a truck in Riverstone, in Sydney's northwest, and a 25-year-old man died on Saturday after the ute he was in hit a tree in Berry, on the NSW South Coast.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy of the State's Traffic and Highway Patrol Command poses for a portrait at Huntingwood today. Friday August 31 (Image/Monique Harmer)

There have been some 201 major crashes, with 63 people injured, since Friday, police say.

More cars are expected on the state's roads as people return home from their holidays, Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said.

He urged patience from motorists.

"If you are caught in traffic, be patient. You should not let your current circumstances tempt you into taking risks that place you or your family in more danger of being involved in a crash," Mr Corboy said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

Three of the four fatal crashes happened on country roads.

"I would like to remind regional drivers that no matter how well you think you might know a stretch of road that crashes can occur at any time and anywhere," Mr Corboy said.

"You need to be prepared for the unexpected and drive to conditions Double demerits are in force until 11.59pm on Monday.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their trip home by listening to the radio and having passengers check social media applications such as Live Traffic.