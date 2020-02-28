Menu
News

Driver charged over double fatal crash

Aisling Brennan
28th Feb 2020 2:30 PM
A MAN has been charged with manslaughter following a double fatal crash in Mullumbimby last year.

About 11.45am on September 1, emergency services were called to Mullumbimby Road, about 2km north of Mullumbimby following reports a westbound Nissan Juke and an eastbound Toyota Hilux utility collided in the eastbound lane.

Upon arrival, paramedics attempted to revive a 79-year-old woman, who was a passenger of the Hilux, however she died at the scene.

The 80-year-old man driving of the Hilux was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital, but died a few days later.

A 28-year-old man, who was driving the Nissan, was also taken to Gold Coast University Hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers attached to the Far North Coast Crash Investigation Unit commenced investigations.

Following extensive inquiries, police on Thursday issued the 28-year-old with a Future Court Attendance Notice for nine offences, including two counts of manslaughter, two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and two counts of negligent driving occasioning death.

He will face Mullumbimby Local Court on May 7.

The man's licence has been suspended.

