Driver charged after fatal crash at Newton Boyd

A SOUTH Grafton MAN has been charged following investigations into a fatal crash at Newton Boyd, west of Grafton, last year.

About 10.30pm on Friday September 14, a Nissan Patrol with four men on board was travelling west on Old Glen Innes Road, when it left the road and rolled several times down an embankment.

Three of the men were able to free themselves, however, one remained trapped in the vehicle.

The 20-year-old died at the scene.

The other men drove to a nearby residence and alerted emergency services.

The 19-year-old driver and two passengers, both aged 20, were taken to Grafton Base Hospital for treatment to non life-threatening injuries.

Following investigations by the Crash Investigation Unit, the driver was arrested at Grafton Police Station on Friday.

The man was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and grievous bodily harm; negligent driving occasioning death and grievous bodily harm; cause bodily harm by misconduct; and low range PCA.

He is due to appear in Grafton Local Court on May 6.