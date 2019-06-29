Menu
Man charged over double fatal crash
News

Driver charged after fiery M1 crash leaves two dead

by Madeline Crittenden
29th Jun 2019 7:00 AM
A man has been charged over a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Wollongong that claimed the lives of two people yesterday.

Six vehicles were involved in the crash at 2pm on Friday in the southbound lanes of the M1 Princes Motorway near the Mt Keira Rd overpass.

The Pajero and the Isuzu truck burst into flames. Picture: Supplied
The Pajero and the Isuzu truck burst into flames. Picture: Supplied

 

Police said the two people were incinerated inside their vehicles. Picture: Supplied
Police said the two people were incinerated inside their vehicles. Picture: Supplied


It's believed a four-wheel drive and a prime mover with a dog trailer attached collided. Another four vehicles - a Mitsubishi Pajero, an Isuzu rigid truck, a Honda Odyssey, and a Toyota Prado - were drawn into the crash.

The Pajero and the Isuzu truck burst into flames as a result.

The driver and passenger of the Pajero were trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver of the Isuzu, a 47-year-old from Cordeaux Heights, managed to free himself before the truck was engulfed in flames.

Traffic on the M1 Princes Highway, where a multi-vehicle accident has occurred. Picture: Madeline Crittenden
Traffic on the M1 Princes Highway, where a multi-vehicle accident has occurred. Picture: Madeline Crittenden

The drivers and occupants of the Honda, the Prado and the prime mover were all uninjured.

A 65-year-old Lansdowne man, the driver of the Ford, was charged with dangerous driving and negligent driving occasioning death.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on July 23.

crash editors picks fatality m1 police investigation

