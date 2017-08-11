Driver charged over fatal crash on Orara Way

A MAN has been charged over a fatal crash at Nana Glen in June.

About 8.50pm on June 3, a Holden Commodore was travelling north on Orara Way, Nana Glen, when it left the road and crashed into a tree.

A male passenger, aged 23, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The 46-year-old male driver received minor injuries and was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for mandatory blood and urine tests.

Police from Mid North Coast Crash Investigation Unit commenced inquiries.

About 4.30pm yesterday, the 46-year-old man was served with a court attendance notice for the offences of dangerous driving (DUI) causing death; and negligent driving causing death.

His licence was suspended.

He is expected to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on September 26.