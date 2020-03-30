Driver crosses border four times after alleged break and enter

Tweed local crosses border four times following alleged break and enter. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Tweed local crosses border four times following alleged break and enter. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Update, 12.45pm: The 22-year-old man faced Tweed Heads Local Court today where he was remanded in custody to appear in the same court on Monday, May 25.

Original story:

A TWEED resident has been charged with multiple driving and property offences following a cross-border pursuit, which included four border crossings, on Saturday night.

At about 7.25pm, police allege the 22-year-old man committed two aggravated break and enter offences at addresses in Tweed Heads, before allegedly driving away in a stolen Queensland motor vehicle.

Police located the vehicle a short time later and allege that the accused failed to stop.

He was pursued by police across the NSW - Queensland border, where there currently are crossing restrictions in place as Queensland battles the spread of the coronavirus.

Once in Queensland, the NSW Police pursuit was stopped.

About 30 minutes later, the man was located at a Tweed Heads address and again led NSW Police on a pursuit after failing to stop across the border at Kirra.

Police allege that he returned to NSW and entered another premise at Tweed Heads, while allegedly brandishing a knife.

He then drove to another address in Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads, where he allegedly ran down a pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered a fractured cheek bone, rib injuries, bruising and abrasions.

Police again made attempts to stop the accused, who allegedly rammed a marked police vehicle before driving back across the NSW-Queensland Border.

The NSW Police pursuit was again ceased when he entered Queensland.

The alleged stolen vehicle was then dumped at Currumbin Beach and the accused is alleged to have carjacked another vehicle, forcing the driver to take him to the Seagulls Club at Gollan Drive, Tweed Heads.

At about 11pm he was located by NSW Police in Perch Place, Tweed Heads, and arrested.

He has been charged with three counts of aggravated break and enter, take and drive conveyance, two counts of police pursuit - not stop/drive dangerously, two counts of drive manner dangerous, use weapon to avoid apprehension and unlicensed driving.

He has been bail refused to appear before Tweed Heads Court today.