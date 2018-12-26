Menu
Driver dies in Christmas tragedy

26th Dec 2018 6:23 AM

A MAN has died after a single-vehicle accident at Tabulam.

About 8.30pm yesterday, emergency services responded to reports of a vehicle overturned on Plains Station Road, Tabulam, about 9km south of the Bruxner Highway.

It's believed the vehicle left the road, before crashing into a fence, rolling, and overturning, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, died at the scene.

Officers from Richmond Police Area Command established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

