Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police Service are in attendance.
Queensland Police Service are in attendance.
Breaking

Driver flees crash after car rolls on its roof

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
19th May 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has done a runner after rolling their car on the Capricorn Coast this morning.

At 8.22am, police were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover at the corner of Monaco Dr and Svendsen Rd, Zilzie.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the vehicle was on its roof and the single occupant appeared to have fled the scene.

Paramedics and one fire crew were also in attendance.

Police are waiting for a tow truck to arrive to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

More to come.

single-vehicle rollover zilzie crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Frenzy over $12 iPhone deal

    Frenzy over $12 iPhone deal
    • 19th May 2020 9:59 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 51 people appearing in Grafton court this week

        premium_icon IN COURT: 51 people appearing in Grafton court this week

        Crime Here's a list of people appearing in Grafton Local Court this week

        BIG CHANGES: NRRRL shaping up for new-look competition

        premium_icon BIG CHANGES: NRRRL shaping up for new-look competition

        Rugby League Northern Rivers rugby league set down return date for all grades with big changes...

        Shock, sadness after death of ‘outstanding’ firefighter

        premium_icon Shock, sadness after death of ‘outstanding’ firefighter

        News Ballina-based firefighter had stellar career with NSW Fire & Rescue

        All NSW school students to return to school on Monday

        All NSW school students to return to school on Monday

        News NSW students will return to face-to-face schooling full-time