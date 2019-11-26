Menu
Driver found dead in truck off NSW highway

26th Nov 2019 7:27 AM

A truck driver has been found dead in his vehicle after it veered off a highway and struck trees in south-west NSW.

A passing motorist found the 4.5-tonne truck some distance off the Silver City Highway at Scotia, 130km north of Wentworth, about 11.50am on Monday.

Police say the truck had travelled about 400m off the highway, striking several trees before coming to a stop. The driver, believed to be a 77-year-old man from Broken Hill, had died at the scene.

