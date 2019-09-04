Driver killed in two-truck crash on Pacific Highway

A driver has died in a crash on the Pacific Highway involving two trucks near Nambucca Heads.

UPDATE: A man has died after a crash between two b-doubles on the Pacific Highway near Nambucca Heads this morning.

The crash happened around 5am on the Pacific Highway, north of the Nambucca interchange.

Police said it is believed one of the b-doubles was parked in a designated stopping bay on the northbound side of the highway prior to the crash.

The male driver in the northbound truck died at the scene; while the driver from the parked truck was uninjured.

Road closures are in place and motorists are advised to check the Live Traffic NSW website for up-to-date information.

The crash scene near the Nambucca Heads service centre.

Mid North Coast Police, Fire and Rescue, State Emergency Service, Rural Fire Service and Police and Transport for NSW crews are on scene clearing debris and a diesel spill from the road.