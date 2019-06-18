Driver leads Police in deadly chase

A YAMBA man will front court today after allegedly leading police on a dangerous pursuit on the Gold Coast.

It is alleged the 25-year-old drove a stolen white Mitsubishi Outlander and was spotted at around 8.30pm on Sunday running a red light at speed along Stevens Street, Southport.

The car was also seen allegedly overtaking onto the wrong side of the road at speed.

According to Queensland Police, officers tried to intercept the vehicle but the driver sped off.

PolAir was brought in to assist with tracking the vehicle and police were able to catch up with the vehicle and successfully deployed stringers to force the vehicle to stop.

After the man allegedly assaulted a dog squad officer, he was arrested and taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital due to suspected intoxication.

The Yamba man has been charged with multiple offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possessing dangerous drugs, evasion, disqualified driving, possessing drug utensils and burglary.