Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSTED: A man who racked up so many fines he lost his licence was again caught doing something illegal on the roads.
BUSTED: A man who racked up so many fines he lost his licence was again caught doing something illegal on the roads.
Crime

Driver loses all 12 demerit points in just two years

Amber Hooker
by
28th Nov 2018 2:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has realised the costly mistake of ignoring his mail after his decision to drive landed him in court.

David Francis Fleming was caught driving on a demerit-point suspended licence in Kawana on November 10 after he racked up enough fines to lose all 12 points in just two years.

Fleming pleaded guilty to the charge in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where the self-represented man admitted he "doesn't keep track of his points" or mail.

The court heard Fleming he was sent a warning letter on March 29 when he had lost eight points.

He was convicted and fined $350 and disqualified from obtaining or holding a licence for six months.

caloundra magistrates court driving offence scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Zoning in on tax boost for regions

    premium_icon Zoning in on tax boost for regions

    Politics A tax rebate aimed at enticing people to move to the bush and keeping them there will be overhauled in a bid to bolster regional centres.

    • 29th Nov 2018 4:52 AM
    Yamba all set for another big summer

    premium_icon Yamba all set for another big summer

    Business Visitors come from far and wide to hotspot

    Words of wonder for the next crop of writers

    premium_icon Words of wonder for the next crop of writers

    News Kids get to hear from authors and writers

    LEAKED LETTER: Grafton to lose vital legal service to rival

    premium_icon LEAKED LETTER: Grafton to lose vital legal service to rival

    Crime A leaked letter reveals a Grafton-based service will move to Coffs.

    Local Partners