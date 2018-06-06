Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Driver pleads guilty to fatal crash charges

Jarrard Potter
by
6th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE driver behind the wheel at the time of a single-vehicle crash that killed one and injured two others last year pleaded guilty in Grafton Local Court yesterday.

Mitchell Cosgrove, 19, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving occasioning death while under the influence and causing bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of a motor vehicle.

Cosgrove will be committed for sentencing in Grafton District Court, with a date to be set in August.

About 12.45am on August 22 last year, police were called to Black Lane near Junction Hill, following reports of a crash.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and found a Holden Astra had left the road and struck a drain.

NSW Ambulance paramedics attempted to treat 24-year-old Thomas Austin, who had been travelling as a rear-seat passenger, however he died at the scene. Two female passengers, both aged 17, were taken to Grafton Base Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to agreed facts, about 4pm on the day before the crash, Cosgrove, who was on a provisional licence, had visited Austin's house, with the pair sharing a bottle of whisky, before Cosgrove and Austin drove to pick up two more friends about 8pm and returned to Austin's address to continue drinking.

At around 11pm the group left Grafton for Junction Hill, with Cosgrove telling investigators the speedometer read around 150km/h in a 100km/h zone. Police investigators estimated the car was travelling at around 90km/h when it left the road.

clarence crime fatal crash grafton local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'Who's rescuing the rescuers?' Rescue vet's plea for help

    premium_icon 'Who's rescuing the rescuers?' Rescue vet's plea for help

    Politics Former rescue head calls for better protection for paramedics

    • 6th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    Dirtgirl launches free plastic bag detox program

    Dirtgirl launches free plastic bag detox program

    News Valley's favourite eco-warrior pushing to see less plastic use

    • 6th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    Stitches won't stop young sports star

    premium_icon Stitches won't stop young sports star

    Rugby League South High footy player takes junior award

    • 6th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    ED WAIT: How did our hospitals do this summer?

    premium_icon ED WAIT: How did our hospitals do this summer?

    Health Figures released for new year emergency department figures

    • 6th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners