A woman has gone on a wild, unusual and dangerous drive in Alice Springs. Picture: iStock
Driver pulled over with kids asleep in car boot

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
30th Aug 2019 12:53 PM
A WOMAN and three passengers have gone on a strange and dangerous drive in Alice Springs.

At about 1.55am police spotted the 47-year-old woman driving an unroadworthy Mitsubishi Magna Wagon on Larrapinta Dr.

 

NT Police Southern Watch Commander Darrell Kerr said officers found several issues with the vehicle, including two children aged four and seven asleep in the boot.

The adult passengers were not wearing seatbelts, the car had incorrect number plates from another vehicle and had a smashed windscreen, an unsecure battery and excessive oil leaks.

"She was actually disqualified from driving until 2022," Watch Cmdr Kerr said.

The driver will be going to court this morning.

Watch Cmdr Kerr said she provided "no reason whatsoever" for her actions.

