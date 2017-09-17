Driver found with crack pipe refuses drug test

A DRIVER who refused to give a roadside drug test after being found with an crystal meth pipe will face Lismore Local Court on Tuesday charged with multiple offences.

The offences stem from an incident last week on Thursday night, when police allege that at about 8.40pm on they saw a car make a sudden turn on Casino St.

Police followed the car which which then began speeding at 120km/h.

As it drove, sparks flew from the undercarriage of the vehicle.

On Elliott Rd the vehicle came to a sudden stop.

The driver, a 28-year-old Armidale man provided a negative breath test for alcohol.

He then refused to do a roadside drug test.

A search of the vehicle resulted in drug paraphernalia (ice pipe) being located.

At Lismore police station the man refused to participate in a drug test.

He was charged with Drive Manner Dangerous, Refuse to submit to oral fluid test, Refuse to Provide Oral Fluid Sample - 2nd Offence, Possession of Equipment for Administering a Prohibited Drug, Not Display P Plates and Not Give Right Change of Direction at Roundabout.

His licence was suspended for 24-hours.