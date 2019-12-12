Menu
Driver repeatedly rams speed camera

by Phoebe Loomes
12th Dec 2019 11:19 AM

 

A DRIVER has been filmed using their car to repeatedly ram into a mobile speed camera on a roadside.

A video of the wild scene was shared yesterday in a Facebook group for speed camera spotters who joked the driver could have improved his aim and hit the device "harder". It's understood the video was filmed in NSW.

 

A driver smashes their car into a roadside safety camera.
A driver smashes their car into a roadside safety camera.

 

Still going …
Still going …

 

Once isn’t enough. Picture: 7 News
Once isn’t enough. Picture: 7 News

The video has been shared more than 1400 times and attracted more than 600 reactions.

Commenters on the post joked "this is what every speed camera deserves".

"Love his work," one person commented on the video.

"Brilliant," another said.

"He didn't hit it no way near hard enough," another commented.

Mobile speed cameras are used throughout NSW and Queensland and instantly record offences.

The cameras are capable of taking a digital image of cars where an offence is detected, including the date, time and details of the offence.

The details of the recorded offence are then handed to the State Debt Recovery Office, which is responsible for handing out fines.

News.com.au contacted police regarding the video. A spokeswoman said police would need time to look into the incident.

