Driver reports car stolen after forgetting where he parked

DUDE, WHERE'S MY CAR: A Gladstone driver was left red-faced yesterday afternoon after forgetting where he parked. Pixabay

IF IT was a Hollywood comedy blockbuster, it's fair to say it wouldn't have done too well at the box office.

A Gladstone man was asking police officers "Dude, where's my car?!" yesterday afternoon - but the caper didn't last long.

The man reported his car as stolen from the carpark of the Club Hotel just after midday.

Police issued an alert to officers across Gladstone to be on the look-out for the vehicle, a white Ford ute.

After more than an hour of searching, the ute was found parked outside a business on Tank St - just three blocks from the hotel in question.

"Officers located the man, spoke to him and he advised he had forgotten where he'd parked it," a police spokesman told The Observer.

No further action is expected to be taken by police.