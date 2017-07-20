Driver 'stunned' by marijuana find

POLICE say a Harwood driver was 'stunned' when they found marijuana in his car yesterday.

Officers patrolling the Pacific Highway, Harwood around 1pm yesterday stopped a silver Daihatsu 4WD known to them and spoke to the driver, a 53-year-old man.

It is alleged that the distinct odour of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle, however the man was resolute in his denial of possessing or the drug.

Despite his protestations of innocence, a subsequent search of the vehicle located 10g of cannabis in the centre console of the vehicle, where his wallet was resting before he was stopped.

The man was charged with possession of cannabis and will face court at a later date.

Police said the marijuana equated to between 50-100 doses of the drug, and despite its smaller weight would poses significant risk to the community when taken.