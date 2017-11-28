Wait for licence is now longer

A SOUTH Grafton man was just less than one month away from getting his driver's licence back but will now have to wait another six months after he was caught driving an unregistered and uninsured car as well as driving while disqualified.

Matthew Whitney faced Grafton Local Court yesterday, and pleaded guilty to driving an unregistered motor vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving while disqualified.

According to police facts, officers were patrolling Bimble Ave at 9.50am on August 27 when they noticed a white Hyundai Accent hatchback waiting at the intersection of Toona Way and Bimble Ave. Police noted the driver watching them.

Officers conducted a Roads and Maritime Services check on the registration status of the Hyundai, and found it was cancelled due to expiry since March this year. Police performed a U-turn to speak to the driver, but when they did the driver already had reversed back into Toona Way, parked and ran off.

The vehicle was soon sighted, and while police removed the plates due to their cancelled status, residents began yelling and said "look, he's running up the hill, there he goes".

About two minutes after first sighting the driver police were in Bent St and recognised the same male walking along the street.

The male was stopped and police informed him they sighted him driving the Hyundai. At first Whitney denied driving, but then said he was "going to drive to my dad's to get some medication for my shoulder, then I was going to my mate's near the golf club but decided to walk there". When asked by police, Whitney produced a P2 licence which had expired more than a year ago. A system check showed the accused was disqualified from May 1 this year.

Magistrate R Denes warned Whitney was at risk of serious penalties, including jail time, if he decided to drive again. The 30-year-old was convicted and received a nine-month good behaviour bond.