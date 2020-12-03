Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
State's highest court has tossed out an appeal by a ‘sovereign citizen’ who tried to escape a $150 fine for driving unlicensed.
State's highest court has tossed out an appeal by a ‘sovereign citizen’ who tried to escape a $150 fine for driving unlicensed.
Crime

Driver tells highest court ‘law doesn’t apply to him’

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
3rd Dec 2020 3:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An unlicensed driver has contested a $150 fine in Queensland's highest court arguing that he should not have to pay because he was a "sovereign citizen" and the state's laws do not apply to him.

The Queensland Court of Appeal tossed out the application by Logan resident Ross James Bradley who challenged his conviction after being fined by a magistrate for an offence of unlicensed driving.

Bradley, who was forced to plead his case in the Court of Appeal after losing in the District Court, wanted the charge dismissed because he claimed the police officer had no power over him.

In a short but scathing judgment published yesterday, Justice Walter Sofronoff QC said that Bradley's argument that the laws of Queensland did not apply to him was "a jumble of gobbledygook".

"The argument was obvious nonsense and the magistrate rightly rejected it," the Court of Appeal President said.

"That (Bradley) is merely persisting in putting forward a jumble of gobbledygook to support his application in this court can be seen at once if one reads only the two opening sentences of his purported outline of argument."

Those two sentences were: "My BRADLEY person (conjoined with the BRADLEY 'spiritual' family body-politic) is my own "body politic" by succession, at Law. It is my natural body incorporated at the supreme Christian Law and is my own jurisdiction."

Bradley's appeal was dismissed and President Sofronoff called it an "abuse of the court's process".

He also pointed out the "paradox" that Bradley was appealing to a court established by laws he claimed did not apply to him.

Originally published as Driver tells Qld's highest court 'law doesn't apply to him'

More Stories

driving offence fine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why this semi-rural oasis is a target for urban development

        Premium Content Why this semi-rural oasis is a target for urban development

        Property ‘Under medium density housing you’re looking at townhouses which is highly inappropriate to that area’

        St Vinnies braces for delayed COVID crisis in 2021

        Premium Content St Vinnies braces for delayed COVID crisis in 2021

        News Stimulus packages earlier this year may have solved an immediate problem, but St...

        HOW FAST? Woombah teen nabbed by Highway Patrol

        Premium Content HOW FAST? Woombah teen nabbed by Highway Patrol

        Crime The man has said goodbye to his licence for a while after authorities detected him...

        One big family at Cubby House For Kids

        Premium Content One big family at Cubby House For Kids

        Business Long-term Lower Clarence centre aims to help create confident and capable kids