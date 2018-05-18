Driver told schoolgirls to 'get in my car'

POLICE are investigating after two girls were followed by a man in a car as they walked to school in East Lismore.

About 9.30am yesterday, two girls aged 12 and 13 were walking on Cynthia Wilson Drive when a man driving a red Mitsubishi Lancer sedan with yellow registration plates, slowed and followed them.

The man asked if the girls wanted to get into his car.

The girls declined and walked into their school and told their teachers.

The man has been described as being of mature age with balding grey hair, unshaven and wearing oval shaped glasses.

Officers from Richmond Police District are now conducting a full investigation and would like to remind the community of the following:

Make sure your parents or another adult you know knows where you are at all times

Always walk straight home or to the place you are walking to. Walk near busier roads and streets, or use paths where there are lots of other people

Know where safe places are - a shop, service station, police station, library or school. If you are ever frightened, you should go to one of these places and ask them to call the police

Learn about safe adults you can look for and talk to if you need help - police officers, teachers at school, adults you know and trust

Don't talk to people you don't know and never get into a car with someone you don't know. If a car stops on the side of the road and you don't know the person inside, do not stop

If you are scared and can use a phone, call 000 and tell them you are scared

If someone tries to grab you, yell out, 'Go away, I don't know you'. This lets other people know you have been approached by someone you don't know.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.