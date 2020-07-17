Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A semi-trailer filled with mulch has rolled on its side along the Pacific Motorway this morning, spilling mulch and petrol. Photo: Jodie O'Brien
A semi-trailer filled with mulch has rolled on its side along the Pacific Motorway this morning, spilling mulch and petrol. Photo: Jodie O'Brien
News

Driver trapped as truck overturns on M1

by Isabella Magee, Jodie O’Brien
17th Jul 2020 12:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A semi-trailer filled with mulch has rolled, crashing over a road barrier in Loganholme this morning.

The truck was driving northbound along the Pacific Motorway when it flipped on its side - with the driver still inside - going over an embankment, near exit 31 about 9.20am.

The man has managed to get out of the vehicle on Clarendon Street himself before running to a nearby house for help.

Emergency services have said there is fuel leaking from the semi-trailer, as traffic is being redirected to Drews Rd.

The Department of Main Roads and Transport are urging motorists to proceed with caution, although no delays are expected.

Damage to the cement barrier can be seen at the rear of the truck, with the cab and trailers completely on its side.

The man has been transported to Logan Hospital, suffering from shock, in a stable condition.

Police remain on scene.

Originally published as Driver trapped as truck overturns on M1

More Stories

Show More
brisbane m1 motorway truck rollover

Just In

    NSW announces new restrictions

    NSW announces new restrictions
    • 17th Jul 2020 11:31 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $6.5M project to solve Grafton’s bypass blues

        premium_icon $6.5M project to solve Grafton’s bypass blues

        News Work to be open by mid-2021 will make the jewel in Grafton’s crown accessible to visitors and locals

        BLOCKBUSTER: Redmen host Baa-Baas in season opener

        premium_icon BLOCKBUSTER: Redmen host Baa-Baas in season opener

        Rugby Union Grafton ready to hit back in season opener as premiership contenders come to...

        NSW COVID restrictions return: What you can and cannot do

        premium_icon NSW COVID restrictions return: What you can and cannot do

        Health Coronavirus NSW restrictions return: What you can and cannot do

        Old Grafton jail staff to parade for final time

        premium_icon Old Grafton jail staff to parade for final time

        News Ceremony set to take place this morning to commemorate the staff before the...