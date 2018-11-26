Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Emergency services respond to Wilsonton crash
Breaking

Driver trapped in cab as two trucks collide in Wilsonton

Tara Miko
by
26th Nov 2018 3:27 PM | Updated: 3:39 PM

FIREFIGHTERS are working to free a person trapped in a truck involved in a crash in Wilsonton.

Four Queensland Fire and Rescue crews are on scene at the intersection of Taylor and Greenwattle Sts where two trucks have collided.

A spokeswoman said firefighters are using hydraulic cutting equipment to free one person entrapped in one of the trucks.

The crash was reported about 1.55pm.

It is believed one is a concrete truck, and the other is a medium-rigid truck.

Emergency services are responding to a crash at the corner of Greenwattle and Taylor Sts.
Emergency services are responding to a crash at the corner of Greenwattle and Taylor Sts. Nev Madsen

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are on scene and working with firefighters.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

editors picks greenwattle street toowoomba toowoomba traffic crash truck crash wilsonton
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Road closed following truck rollover

    UPDATE: Road closed following truck rollover

    Breaking Two trucks have closed the Pacific Highway for two different reasons

    Man jailed over $500,000 of stolen cigarettes

    premium_icon Man jailed over $500,000 of stolen cigarettes

    News Charge followed police pursuit in state's north

    CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Time to organise amid the busyness

    CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Time to organise amid the busyness

    Opinion Time management has become the buzz word of the past few years

    Fill your Christmas stocking and support Hazel

    Fill your Christmas stocking and support Hazel

    News Valley Made Markets to support Hazel and her families battle

    Local Partners