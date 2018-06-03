Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

24-year-old's 18-plus card is no licence to drive

Ross Irby
by
2nd Jun 2018 5:05 AM | Updated: 3rd Jun 2018 7:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DISQUALIFIED driver Cassandra Wilson was no longer a teenager but the 24-year-old woman handed over her 18-plus photo card when police asked for her driver's licence.

Cassandra Leigh Wilson, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when disqualified by a court order on May 2; driving an unregistered car; and contravening a police direction to provide identification.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Wilson was intercepted at 8.30am in Springfield after police noted that her car registration had expired on April 30.

When asked for her licence, the 18-plus card was produced.

Sgt Caldwell said a Beenleigh court disqualified Wilson from driving for six months from January 24 until July 23.

"She says she remembered being disqualified but thought that time had elapsed," he said.

"The registration plates were seized for seven days."

Wilson later failed to supply proper identification within seven days.

"My driving history is pretty appalling. As the man said (in court before her), it's a privilege to drive," Wilson told Magistrate Andy Cridland.

She was fined $1300 - sent to SPER for a payment plan.

She lost her licence for two more years.

disqualifed driving driving offences ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    How do we rename Coutts Crossing?

    premium_icon How do we rename Coutts Crossing?

    News A formal request to rename Coutts Crossing can be made to the NSW Government

    • 3rd Jun 2018 6:42 AM
    Wanted man arrested for alleged stealing

    Wanted man arrested for alleged stealing

    Crime Social media callout helps find wanted man

    • 3rd Jun 2018 7:23 AM
    Juniors take the stage before big derby day

    premium_icon Juniors take the stage before big derby day

    Rugby League Plenty of good junior footy played on weekend

    • 3rd Jun 2018 6:39 AM
    Surfers take advantage of hazardous swell

    Surfers take advantage of hazardous swell

    Weather Six foot swells again predicted for coast

    • 3rd Jun 2018 6:22 AM

    Local Partners