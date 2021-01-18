Menu
The dog unit was called in to search for the driver who ran off into dense bushland.
Crime

Driver who torched car north of Coffs still on the run

Janine Watson
19th Jan 2021 10:15 AM
A man who torched his car after fleeing from police is still on the run.

A Coffs-Clarence Police District patrol car was travelling along Bucca Road on Thursday afternoon at around 4pm when it motioned for the driver of a Mazda to pull over for a random roadside breath test.

The driver torched the car off Bucca Road and ran off into bushland
But the male driver failed to stop and sped off.

A pursuit followed with the car turning down Boyds Road.

The man travelled along the dirt road for some distance before abandoning the car and setting it alight and running off into thick bushland.

The driver torched the car off Bucca Road and ran off into bushland.
Crews from the Moonee Beach Rural Fire Service (RFS) brigade attended to bring the blaze under control. At one stage flames reached into overhanging branches.

The NSW Police Dog Squad was called in to search for the man.

A duty inspector from the Coffs Harbour Police station confirmed on Monday afternoon that the driver has still not been located and that inquiries are continuing.

