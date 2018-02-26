Drivers endangering our kids lives

The pedestrian crossing outside of Grafton Primary School, where Fiona Milne was nearly struck when she was crossing with her daughter.

The pedestrian crossing outside of Grafton Primary School, where Fiona Milne was nearly struck when she was crossing with her daughter. Ebony Stansfield

A GRAFTON mum has recounted the moment a motorist failed to stop at a children's crossing while she was walking her five-year-old daughter to school.

Last week, Fiona Milne said she was walking with her daughter on a children's crossing on the way to Grafton Public school on Mary Street, when a car failed to give way.

"There were no cars around so we went to cross and halfway across, a car went straight through like we weren't there."

"Luckily we were watching or we would've been run over," Ms Milne said.

Mrs Milne said it occurred at 8.30am in a 40km zone.

"It was so scary...my daughter only started school there in kindy...I'm so glad I was with her," she said.

"We always hold hands and cross, we have taught her you have to watch."

Ms Milne said she thinks they may need to put a crossing guard at the children's crossing because of the amount of people flying past there and not abiding by the road rules.

She said she is glad she is able to take her daughter to school herself but hopes one is installed for the children who have to walk by themselves.

"It's a pedestrian crossing, with no one manning it there, between two little schools," Ms Milne said.

"If we can make it as safe as possible for the little kids that would be fantastic, " Ms Milne said.

She notified the school after the incident and said they put what happened in their newsletter straight away.

"They were very proactive for putting it in and getting awareness," she said.

Ms Milne has lodged a formal letter to council for a crossing guard, and has contacted the police after the incident.

Road rules from the RMS website regarding Children's crossings:

"These are part-time crossings which operate just before and after school hours, as well as other times such as school excursions and lunch times. They are highlighted by red flags with the words 'Children Crossing' on them.

"When the flags are displayed you must slow down and stop before the stop line if a pedestrian is on or entering the crossing. You must not proceed until all pedestrians have left the crossing.

"You must not stop on or within 20 metres before or 10 metres after, a children's crossing."