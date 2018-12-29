Drivers keen to test out new Grafton Speedway track

SPEEDWAY: Drivers taking to the track on Sunday will notice a different feel under the tyres, with the final race meeting for the year at Grafton Speedway a chance to debut its new racing surface.

Grafton Speedway promotions manager Troy Saville said the work was well overdue and would help put Grafton back on the speedway map.

"It's the first time Grafton has had a new surface in a very long time and a lot of drivers had commented on the surface leading up to this, so that's something the promoters took on board and went out and changed," Saville said.

"It'll make Grafton one of the premier tracks around here. The guys have been working it for weeks, grading it and watering it to get it to the right consistency.

"It's a big coup for the Grafton track to have that and really puts it back on the map as a premier racing venue. The drivers are lining up to race on the new track and as word spreads and more people see the quality of the track, I think we'll really be put on the map."

With a huge race meeting planned to see out 2018, Saville said there would be something for everyone at the speedway on Sunday night.

"We've got about 13 V8 Dirt Modifieds, about 16 mini mods who absolutely scream, and we've got a field of about 15 in the wingless class that put on a really good show.

"Plus we've got the fireworks and then all the usual characters with Paw Patrol, jumping castle, rides for the kids, plenty of things for the whole family, so it's going to be a really good night," Saville said.

One thing that will be new to the crowd is a revamped demolition derby competition that, rather than the usual smash and bash, will feature teams working together to take home the title.

"It's going to be a little like rollerball but with cars. The idea is that teams of three will go out there and first across the line will be the winner.

"There will be one runner and two blockers and you try and see how many times you can make it around the track.

"It'll be a bit more exciting than your average demolition derby. It puts it into the Mad Max sort of realm where you've got some real action happening," Saville said.

"It should be a really big night, I'm really looking forward to it."