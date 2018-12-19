Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The driver was lucky to escape after his truck crashed off the hillside. PHOTO: Gendarmerie de l'Ardèche
The driver was lucky to escape after his truck crashed off the hillside. PHOTO: Gendarmerie de l'Ardèche
News

Driver's miraculous escape from truck hanging off hillside

Kate Dodd
by
19th Dec 2018 10:45 AM | Updated: 11:47 AM

A FRENCH truck driver has miraculous escaped from serious injury after he lost control of his truck along a step road in the Ardeche in France. 

Local media reported that the truck was hanging dangerously over a hillside and the driver was able to climb out of the truck's cabin after the crash, which happened at 6am local time. 

Police said it was not clear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, however the stretch of road where the crash happened is "always wet or icy because it's permanently located in the shade during the day" and poses an ice risk in winter. 

editors picks france lucky escape truck crash truck driver
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Townsend lights up the Christmas night

    premium_icon Townsend lights up the Christmas night

    People and Places Christmas spirit alive and well in the cul de sacs of town on outskirt of Maclean

    Changes to Iolanthe St intersection

    Changes to Iolanthe St intersection

    News New restrictions in place as of Friday

    The best Daily Examiner photos of 2018

    premium_icon The best Daily Examiner photos of 2018

    People and Places Take a look at some of the amazing images of the past year

    Updated Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    premium_icon Updated Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    News Your guide with map for 40+ streets with lights in the Valley.

    Local Partners