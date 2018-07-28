Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman was taken to hospital on Thursday morning after a van reportedly veered into her bike on David Low Way at Diddillibah.
A woman was taken to hospital on Thursday morning after a van reportedly veered into her bike on David Low Way at Diddillibah. Patrick Woods
Letters to the Editor

Drivers need to look for bikes

28th Jul 2018 5:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT the hell is going on in the Sunshine Coast?

Three cyclists involved in major incidents with significant injuries and one as a result of a prank.

These individuals are now suffering pain, a long rehabilitation and lost income through no fault of their own.

You would think that the one-meter rule that is now lawful to all road users would at least offer the cyclist better protection.

Almost every day cyclists are abused, swerved at and even have had objects thrown at them.

I see many motorists disregarding other road user with speeding, mobile phone use while driving or just plain angry and inconsiderate.

Is the answer, a stronger police presence or better tolerance or just plain simple courtesy.

The Sunshine Coast population is growing and maybe it is high time that we took a leaf out of the book of the Netherlands where bikes and cars go hand in hand harmoniously.

At the end of the day who needs blood on their hands.

BILL JASPERS

Sippy Downs

crash cycling accident cycling queensland letter to the editor opinon
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Valley's first fixed speed camera to be installed

    premium_icon Valley's first fixed speed camera to be installed

    Politics NSW Government promises permanent speed camera almost eight months after The Daily Examiner launched its Let's Not Wait: Fix Ulmarra Blackspot campaign.

    Twenty20 finally makes its mark in Clarence Valley

    premium_icon Twenty20 finally makes its mark in Clarence Valley

    Cricket 'The time’s come to look at what we’re doing to grow cricket.'

    • 28th Jul 2018 6:01 AM
    CRICKET: East Coast signals fresh start for region

    premium_icon CRICKET: East Coast signals fresh start for region

    Cricket New zone premier league to change face of cricket

    Redmen ready for red-hot shot to host grand final

    Redmen ready for red-hot shot to host grand final

    Sport Home grand final within their grasp

    Local Partners