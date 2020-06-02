Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Driver’s offer to crooks: ‘Keep the car, give back my ID’

by Patrick Billings
2nd Jun 2020 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man whose vehicle was stolen has offered the thieves a deal - keep the vehicle just return his work credentials.

Jason Marshall was driving home from work in Mackay last week when his car broke down.

When he went back to get it the car had been stolen.

"I really don't care about the car but it had my MSIC (Maritime Security Identification Card) and site access card in it," he wrote on Mackay Crime Watch.

"I thought we might be able to come to an arrangement where they give me my cards and I'll give them the keys, no bull.

 

The man is willing to trade his car for cards.
The man is willing to trade his car for cards.

"I really don't care about the car just the cards as they are expensive to replace."

According to the Port of Brisbane website the MSIC is a nationally consistent identification card which confirms that the holder has met the minimum background checking requirements to work in a maritime and/or offshore security zone.

The cards can cost several hundred dollars.

Originally published as Driver's offer to crooks: 'Keep the car, give back my ID'

car thieves stolen cars stolen vehicles

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Busy time for locals getting back to beauty salon

        premium_icon Busy time for locals getting back to beauty salon

        Business They were the first victims of the coronavirus shutdown, and now they’re allowed to open again, there’s a rush for beauty services

        IN COURT: 28 people appearing in Grafton court

        premium_icon IN COURT: 28 people appearing in Grafton court

        Crime Here's a list of people appearing in court today, Tuesday, June 2

        Vote to decide Iluka ambulance location

        premium_icon Vote to decide Iluka ambulance location

        Health NSW Health has identified the land it wishes to build the long-awaited Iluka...

        From the Grandstand: Rugby league the real winner

        premium_icon From the Grandstand: Rugby league the real winner

        Rugby League Col praises the NRL for a top-notch return to the competition last weekend