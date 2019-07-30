Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drivers on Fraser Island were left stranded on either side of Ocean Lake when it broke its banks.
Drivers on Fraser Island were left stranded on either side of Ocean Lake when it broke its banks. Holger Mette
News

Drivers left stranded after Fraser Island lake overflows

Carlie Walker
by
29th Jul 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATER pouring out of an inland lake on Fraser Island toward the beach has left drivers stranded on either side.

Ocean Lake, south of Ngkala Rocks, burst its bank and cut off traffic on the island, with drivers unwilling to take the risk left waiting for the water to clear so they wouldn't get bogged.

A spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science said the partial emptying of Ocean Lake into Orange Creek, which cause the delays, was a natural process.

"When the water level in the lake rises, it can shift sand and break its bank, releasing an overflow into Orange Creek," he said.

"Flows into Orange Creek are dependent upon water levels within the lake.

"The creek can run constantly as a slow trickle or it can be completely dry when lake levels are exceptionally low.

"Surges from Ocean Lake are usually short-lived as the lake's water level subsides.

"Visitors stranded by the overflow simply have to wait until the flow has slowed before crossing Orange Creek.

"Visitors to K'gari were fortunate to witness the surge from Ocean Lake."

More Stories

driver fraser island lake ocean lake
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Counter-terrorism from the comfort of the Clarence

    premium_icon Counter-terrorism from the comfort of the Clarence

    News New technology means the sky is the limit for prospective students

    Viral videos attract eyes to Mick's properties

    premium_icon Viral videos attract eyes to Mick's properties

    Property To help stand out from the crowd Elders Grafton have turned to video

    PhD student leads police on highway pursuit

    premium_icon PhD student leads police on highway pursuit

    Crime Man going 140km/h through roadworks having 'mental health episode'

    Scottish sister act to take on world's best for mum

    premium_icon Scottish sister act to take on world's best for mum

    News Hours of dedication will all come down to two minutes on stage