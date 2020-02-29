Menu
A male driver has fled the scene after he crashed a white ute through a fence and into the side of a home early this morning.
News

Driver’s terrifying plunge into backyard

by Isabella Magee
29th Feb 2020 2:42 PM
A DRIVER is on the run after he crashed a ute into an Ipswich residence early this morning.

The man was said to have been travelling along Collingwood Drive in a white ute before crashing into the side of the Collingwood Park home about 5.15am.

A crane lifts the ute from the Collingwood Park property. Picture: Supplied
The driver crashed through the property's fence before plunging about 4m over a retaining wall, clipping the roof of the house before landing in the backyard.

Witnesses told police they saw the man flee on foot from the scene.

 

A ute crashed through a fence and into a house at Collingwood Park early Saturday morning. Picture: Supplied
The vehicle has since been lifted by crane from the residence's yard.

Authorities currently do not know where the driver is nor if he has sustained any injuries from the crash.

