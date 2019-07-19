Driving on the beach could cost you with new permits

Richmond Valley Council is considering introducing beach vehicle permits for Airforce and Broadwater beaches.

TAKING your car on the beach at Evans Head and Broadwater could cost you up to $105, if council introduces new permits.

Following ongoing issues with drivers misusing beaches, Richmond Valley Council is seeking community comment on the introduction of permits for beaches.

In a statement released by council, community feedback is being sought regarding management options to help maintain the amenity value of Airforce Beach, Evans Head, and Broadwater Beach.

This will involve the introduction of a user-pays permit system for vehicle access to Airforce and Broadwater beaches.

Council said a proposal to introduce beach permits was raised following concern from the Evans Head and Broadwater communities.

Residents and beachgoers are continually disturbed about dangerous and antisocial behaviour in these areas.

Proposed permits could cost around $14 for one day, $42 for 30 days, $63 for six months and $105 for one year.

The statement said council has an ongoing duty to consider the use of the area's beaches and as their residential and visitor populations increase so does the potential for conflict over beach usage.

Written submissions on the proposal will be accepted until 5pm Wednesday, August 7.

Submissions from the community can be forwarded to the General Manager, Richmond Valley Council, Locked Bag 10, Casino, 2470, or emailed to council@richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au

You can also make a submission online by filling out the quick contact form at https://richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au/council/on-exhibition.