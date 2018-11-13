DRONES: Where you can and can't fly drones in the Clarence

DRONES are growing in popularity and a photo or video from one may seem out of this world, but many people don't know the basic rules and regulations about their use.

Knowing where to fly your drone is important as it can impact airports and emergency services.

Different rules apply to commercial and recreational flyers, and not complying with the rules can result in large fines.

The Clarence Valley has many spaces where drone use is allowed, but there are nine no-fly zones and fly caution zones scattered throughout the region.

Fly caution zones are areas where aircraft are known to operate at low altitudes.

If you fly into a zone near an emergency services aircraft - they could be forced to land.

Some no-fly zones in the Clarence Valley include in the proximity of the helicopter landing sites at Grafton Base Hospital and Maclean Hospital, and Clarence Valley Regional Airport.

The largest no-fly zone is a military airspace, which follows the coastline all the way from Sandon in the south to Yamba, then moves inland north of the Clarence River and covers a large area west and north of Iluka towards Ballina.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority website states drones must not be flown in a way that creates a hazard to another aircraft, person or property.

CASA compiled a list of rules for drone users to follow, but they do not apply to all drone flyers.

Drone users are exempt if they hold a remote pilot licence (RePL) and operate according to a remotely piloted aircraft operator certificate (ReOC) or have authorisation from CASA.

Flying drones or other remotely piloted aircraft under 150kg for sport or recreational purposes are considered to be operating privately and are regulated by the provisions for model aircraft.

However, when flying for any form of economic gain, you may need to be licensed and certified as an operator, or work for a certified operator.

People who fly a drone under 2kg for commercial reasons can do so under the 'excluded' category. This means you'll need to notify CASA before flying within the standard operating conditions.

Download the Drone Complier app on your phone which illustrates where you can and cannot fly your drone.

Rules for flying drones

Must not fly drone higher than 120m above ground.

Must not fly drone over or near area affecting public safety or where emergency operations are under way (without prior approval).

Must not fly drone within 30m of people, unless other person is part of controlling or navigating drone.

Must fly only one drone at a time

This includes:

Not operating drone within airfield boundary.

Not operating drone in the approach and departure paths of aerodrome.

Only fly during the day and keep drone within line of sight.

Must not fly over or above people. This includes festivals, sporting ovals, populated beaches, parks, busy roads and footpaths.

Must not operate drone in a way that creates a hazard to another aircraft, person or property.

Must not operate drone in prohibited or restricted areas.

Tips for flying within the law

Local council and/or national park laws may prohibit drone flights in certain areas.

Research the area you plan to fly and contact your council or national park if you're unsure.

Don't operate near emergency services aircraft.

Source: Civil Aviation Safety Authority