Drop-in centre for flying fox management strategy

Bats sit in the trees above the carpark at Maclean High School. Adam Hourigan

CLARENCE Valley Council will open a drop-in centre in Maclean on Thursday to allow the town's residents to provide suggestions and comments on the Maclean Flying Fox Working Strategy.

Clarence Valley Council environment, planning and community director, Des Schroder, said discussions had already been held with the flying fox working group, dispersal committee and with representatives of the Nungerra Cooperative, and council was also keen to hear the views of the wider community.

"Council is inviting comments from other affected residents, and while we recognise the topic generates some strong feelings we hope people come with constructive ideas," he said.

"We would like suggestions on any practical options to address the concerns of the community, but those suggestions need to be set against a background that the camp is protected by federal environmental law.

"We are updating the strategy to bring it in line with Office of Environment and Heritage policies and to provide a platform for grant funding for on-ground works."

The drop-in session will be held in council's Maclean office from 2.30-5.30pm Thursday.