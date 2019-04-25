Drop-in service would ease veteran's transition

The laying of the wreaths at the Maclean Anzac Day ceremony.

TRANSITIONING back into civilian life after serving can be a daunting process, but a planned drop-in centre could help Clarence Valley services that are "spread thin”.

Trevor Plymin served in the Navy for 20 years, he has fought in Vietnam and stood on Anzac Beach - an experience he describes as "more heart wrenching” than he could ever imagine.

Today, Mr Plymin is instrumental in coordinating the Anzac Day service in Maclean and aiding returned veterans as they re-adjust to civilian life.

"When people leave the service, especially when they've been in it for 10-20 years, it's a huge cultural change,” he said.

"I had my family and I was settled and I got a job straight away.”

"Nowadays when they get out, there isn't a lot of work around, and that's sometimes when they find themselves at a loss, that's when the mental issues start to come up.”

"There is a lot of depression in the service for people who are just out.”

"On days like Anzac Day we try and become all inclusive.”

Mr Plymin said the RSL is working on creating a space for veterans to socialise and access mental health services, something he says is lacking in the Clarence Valley.

The plans are still in the early stages, with the Maclean Services Club owned by Maclean RSL and currently leased to the services club board will first be sold.

Mr Plymin said he expected the service would be up and running in the next 12 months.

"We want something where there is no pokies machines, no grog for sale, somewhere to hold a meeting and have it as a drop-in centre so at any time a veteran can walk in, get a free cup of coffee, use a computer, have access to mental health services and if they want to start up a card game they can.”

"I'm the only advocate between Ballina and Coffs Harbour. We are spread very thin.”

"This will make it a bit easier to come and chill out, we'll have coffee mornings, but it'll be free of charge.”