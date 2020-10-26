DROUGHT BREAK: Who got the weekend rain?

Find out who got the rain that broke a dry spell in October

STORMS may have threatened our skies across the weekend, but there was only one area that received a decent drop.

Still, even in areas that comparatively missed out on the soaking rains, it more than doubled the existing rainfall for the month of October which was shaping up to be one of the driest on record.

It was the western parts of the Clarence Valley that received the heaviest falls in the last 24 hours, with areas such as Baryulgil receiving 50mm since 9am Sunday.

Radar image of a storm that threatened the Clarence on Sunday night

Other places to receive heavy falls included Glenreagh with 27mm, Lilydale 27mm and Newton Boyd 26mm.

Yamba took the brunt of the coastal falls with 22mm, though just missed out on the soaking which hit Evans Head to the north, which copped 75mm.

On the coastline further south, Wooli received 12mm, while round the headland Minnie Water only recorded 2mm.

Grafton Research Station to the north of the city recorded 15mm, but the southern end missed out with only 4.2mm at Grafton Airport.

Grafton has recorded just 16.8mm of rain for the month, with the heaviest fall on Monday October 19, with 8.8mm, after 18 previous days of no rainfall. This is significantly down on its usual average rainfall of 76.8mm.

Yamba had recorded even less before last night’s falls, with 14.6mm of rainfall for the month.

There are more showers predicted through the week until Wednesday, with a 60 per cent chance of rain today with a top temperature of 28C.

