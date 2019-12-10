Drought, fire assistance available to Clarence residents

THERE are several grants available for Clarence Valley residents who have been impacted by drought or bushfire.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan wanted to highlight the fact assistance packages are currently available to people experiencing hardship.

"As our community continues to face challenges with both the drought and fires, I want to ensure everyone is aware of the assistance that is available," Mr Hogan said.

"You, a neighbour or friend could benefit from this information."

Farmers and small businesses hit by bushfires can now access recovery grants of up to $15,000. To apply primary producers and small businesses should contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit raa.nsw.gov.au.

The Disaster Recovery Payment provides $1000 for adults and $400 for children whose homes have been severely damaged or destroyed. Payments are available now and eligibility can be checked at humanservices.gov.au/disaster or by calling 180 22 66.

Community members who have lost income as a direct result of bushfires may be eligible for income support via the Disaster Recovery Allowance. Payments are available now and eligibility can be checked at humanservices.gov.au/disaster or by calling 180 22 66.

The Farm Household Allowance (FHA) helps farmers through periods of hardship, providing four years of income assistance. Payments are available now and eligibility can be checked by calling 180 22 66 or humanservices.gov.au/disaster

Emergency fodder is available for those landholders impacted by bushfires. Please call the Agricultural & Animal Services hotline on 1800 814 647.

The Rural Financial Counselling Service is free and gives farmers individual confidential advice in regard to available assistance. Our local Rural Financial Counselling Service at Casino can be contacted on 6662 5055.