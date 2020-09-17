Menu
The Salvation Army is working together with St Vincent de Paul Society to deliver the Drought Community Support Initiative for eligible drought-affected households.
Rural

Drought grants still up for grabs for the Clarence Valley

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
17th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
FEDERAL Government drought grants are still available for Clarence Valley residents who were directly impacted by one of the worst droughts Australia has ever faced.

The National Council of the St Vincent de Paul Society and The Salvation Army have been tasked by the Federal Government to distribute small cash grants directly into people’s bank accounts to help soften the blow, with the Clarence Valley on the list of local government areas eligible for the grant.

If you’re a farmer, farm worker, farm supplier/contractor, abattoir worker or sale yard worker who is struggling financially because of the drought, you may be entitled to receive a one-off payment of up to $3000 funded by the Australian Government’s Drought Community Support Initiative Round.

The Federal Government’s grant is available until December this year, and while applicants will need to show key identification documents, tax returns or financial statements are not required.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the drought but has not yet received a payment under the Drought Community Services Initiative Round 2 (since November last year), visit the Salvation Army website for more information.

Grafton Daily Examiner

