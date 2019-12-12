Drought hits the water, but plenty of prawns this Christmas

A trawler works on the smoke-covered Clarence River near Lawrence on Monday morning. Photo: Adam Hourigan

A trawler works on the smoke-covered Clarence River near Lawrence on Monday morning. Photo: Adam Hourigan

WHILE the drought on the land means a drought in the water, there is a clear message from the Clarence River Fishermen's Coop.

There'll still be plenty of prawns this Christmas.

General Manager of the CRFC Danielle Adams said that the drought and challenging conditions had led to catches being down this season, there was plenty to go around.

"The river was opened on December 2, and everyone was raring to go, but there's not a lot out there," she said.

"We really need rain. People might say that there's plenty of water in the river, but there's a natural attrition in the river ecosystem and we need some freshwater that stimulate the river population."

The ocean fleet had also been challenged over the past few months in getting out to work, as weather and especially high winds had hampered their efforts, however Ms Adams said they were ready to meet the usual Christmas demand.

Bonnie Clarke from the Clarence River Fishermen's Coop in Malean shows off some of the king prawns. Photo: Adam Hourigan

"Historically this time of year are when the large catches are, but now they're quite down," she said.

Orders are being taken for the Clarence River prawns at all three coop stores in Maclean, Yamba and Iluka ready to picked up on Christmas Eve.

"The shops are open from 6am until 7pm on Christmas Eve for all the orders," she said.

"It's always popular … and with the climate we live in people are looking to have a mix.

"Rather than the hot lunch they are looking for cold meat and seafood.

"We get people come in and tell us it's the one day of the year when all the family get together, sit around and just peel some prawns.

"And we'll have plenty for them at Christmas."

Ms Adams said the shops would also have oysters, bugs, whole and fillets of fish other seafood delights ready for Christmas celebrations.