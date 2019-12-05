Drought not welcome as golf club puts out the mats

Grafton Golf Club ladies captain Janette Blair and club captain David Morgan with the synthetic mats they are now using on the golf course to protect what is left of the grass. Photo: Adam Hourigan

GOLF: Grafton Golf Club captain David Morgan looks at the hard rock surface that used to be luscious fairway on the ninth hole.

"It's such a shame. If we could put grass on this, it'd be the best club on the North Coast," he said.

Instead, the dusty surface starved of water by the unprecedented drought conditions has forced the course to change a playing condition to save what grass they have left.

Players will play from synthetic mats on the course, placing them down where the balls has finished in rough or fairway before playing their shot.

And while it may horrify a few traditionalist, Morgan said the majority of members understood the situation.

"It's the worst conditions in the history of the Grafton Golf Club which came here in the 1950s," Morgan said.

"We made the decision to look after the course protect whatever is left because it's going to take a lot of time - even if we got rain now for the next two months - it's going to take six to eight months at least to recuperate."

Morgan said that many of the players appreciated being able to play as they had before from the synthetic mat lie.

"The scores yesterday were a lot better," Morgan said. "When you get players saying they hadn't been able to hit a wood for two months, and now they can and they're winning for the first time I can remember."

Ladies captain Janette Blair said the women who played today said the new lie would take getting used to, but said that many had complained of sore hands hitting off such tough lies.

"Not to mention the damage that some of the clubs were getting from hitting the rocks," Morgan added.

"The majority of people are okay with what we're doing."

The club is the only golf course in the Clarence Valley without access to effluent irrigation and was currently spending $2000 a week just to get the dams to a level they could maintain the greens and tees.

Grafton Golf Club ladies captain Janette Blair and club captain David Morgan look at the near empty dam at the course. Photo: Adam Hourigan

"The tees and greens are still among the best on the coast, which our ground staff have done a great job on," Morgan said. "They turn the water on at night in the coolest times, and when they start early in the morning it gets switched off."

The club has tried repeatedly to get grants to help it attain water, whether through council effluent plants or other piping options, but had missed out each time.

"When you look at the main dam and see the dirt island in the middle, and when it goes that sad, well …" Morgan said with his voice trailing off.

All players are required to pay $5 for the mat, which is refundable after the round, though both captains said they were trialling donating the money towards water costs.

"It's the worst it's ever been, and it could be two to three years until we get back to original conditions," Morgan said.