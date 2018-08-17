DROUGHT: Reeling in funds for farmer aid

ON A MISSION: Dave Gaden of Reel Time Fishing Charters is donating proceeds from two fishing boat charters to the drought appeal.

ON A MISSION: Dave Gaden of Reel Time Fishing Charters is donating proceeds from two fishing boat charters to the drought appeal. Adam Hourigan

HE spends much of his time surrounded by the water of the ocean, but Dave Gaden's thoughts are with the people who have none.

The owner of Reel Time Fishing said he wanted to make a substantial donation towards the drought relief effort after hearing of the plight of not just the animals and the farms out west, but of the people themselves.

"One of my best mates works for a produce store out at Moree, but he's also a councillor out there,” he said.

"He told me they're not just struggling to feed their stock, they're struggling to feed themselves and they're struggling to keep (the stock) alive ... the issue is more than just about a lack of rain.”

Mr Gaden said they came up with the idea to run two of their charter boats and turn their investment into a possible $3000 donation.

"If I can put 20 bums on seats and get them out there and get them fishing, they get their standard value for an eight-hour charter and we'll donate 100per cent of the money out to the farmers' appeal and give these guys a real helping hand,” he said.

With other people helping out around town, like his friend Matt Muir at the Tavern donating some beer for the trip, Mr Gaden said it would be a great day of fishing for everyone who came to support the cause.

"And Matty is already doing their bit donating money from the parma, and the Italian doing donations from pizzas as well,” he said.

"If everyone is just doing a little bit, it'll add up to a lot.

"We can't make it rain, but we can make their life a bit easier.”

The trip is scheduled for August 26. Tickets cost $150 per person for the eight-hour fishing trip and include all food, drink and equipment available from Marina Bait and Tackle.