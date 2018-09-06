Drought relief campaigner wants to see more gifts for dads

Village Green employees Sam English and Mark Knott, drought appeal organisers Bryan and Kerry Robins, Kirby Danvers, Claire Johnson and Grafton branch manager Commonwealth Bank, Jayd Urquhart outside the Village Green Hotel to kick start Operation Bush Christmas 2.

Village Green employees Sam English and Mark Knott, drought appeal organisers Bryan and Kerry Robins, Kirby Danvers, Claire Johnson and Grafton branch manager Commonwealth Bank, Jayd Urquhart outside the Village Green Hotel to kick start Operation Bush Christmas 2. Tim Howard

THE ORGANISERS of a drought relief campaign aiming to provide farmers in Western NSW with some welcome Christmas cheer have noticed some gender bias in the aid given.

Grafton residents Bryan and Kerry Robins have been collecting gifts and cash to be distributed to farming families as part of their Operation Bush Christmas II campaign.

"We looking for some dad presents,” Mr Robins said.

"So far there have been a lot of gifts for mums and the kids, but not as many for dads,” he said.

Mr Robins has joined in the Drought Relief Centre in the old RM Williams shop in Grafton Shoppingworld.

He said there are two ways people can contribute to Operation Bush Christmas 2.

People can make cash donation. at any Commonwealth Bank at an account set up for this campaign.

Account name: Operation Bush Christmas 2

Account number: 1048 8146

BSB: 062-546

They will provide cash cheques to farming families to spend in their communities, hopefully on making sure they have a great Christmas.

They can also donate unwrapped Christmas presents.

Kerry, Bryan and Santa's helpers are looking to wrap hundreds of presents for families who otherwise might not have presents to open on Christmas Day.

The best gifts are personal care items for the grown ups and games, toys and books for the kids.

People can drop off Christmas presents at the Village Green Hotel, Commonwealth Bank branches in Grafton, Maclean and Yamba, Service NSW in King St, Grafton, Grafton Mall Newsagency, The Book Warehouse and Impulsive Creations Hair Studio in Fitzroy St, Grafton.

Mr Robins said the other pubs in the Village Green's group, the Moonee Beach Tavern, the Hoey Moey and Coffs Harbour Hotel, would all be collection points for the campaign.