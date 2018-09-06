Menu
HELPING HANDS: Grafton CWA secretary Ruth Melouney, Country Music Muster organiser Wendy Gordon, Operation Bush Christmas 2 organiser Bryan Robins, CWA treasurer Annette Douglas and Shoppingworld marketing co-ordinator Chrystal Davies. Jarrard Potter
Drought relief in store as groups join forces

Jarrard Potter
6th Sep 2018 3:59 PM

COMMUNITY groups have come together to help bring drought relief fundraising efforts under the one roof.

The space of the old RM Williams store in Grafton Shoppingworld has become a drought relief drop-off point, with the Clarence Valley Country Music Muster collecting food and groceries, Operation Bush Christmas 2 unwrapped presents for children, the Country Women's Association selling tickets and raising much-needed funds towards the appeal.

The Salvation Army has also donated a trailer to help collect goods, while Return and Earn operator TOMRA has partnered with Buy a Bale to make container donations towards the fund.

Clarence Valley Country Music Muster organiser Wendy Gordon said the idea came about after a brainstorm with Grafton Shoppingworld marketing co-ordinator Chrystal Davies, in which they came up with a great location to promote the muster as well as a handy, central drop-off point for donations.

"The drought is going to go for quite some time yet, so just to be able to do this is great," Ms Gordon said.

"The response to the collection point has been fantastic, people have been coming in and dropping things off and the CWA has been selling raffle tickets and we hope to continue this all through the muster, some of the artists might pop in and help out."

Operation Bush Christmas 2 organiser Bryan Robins said he was pleased to be involved in the drop-off point and asked for anyone who could to donate unwrapped presents.

"We're doing it for the people and we want to make sure they have a happy Christmas and the presents will be going to the hat towns, the tiny villages not the big centres," Mr Robins said.

For more details on the Clarence Valley Country Muster, visit their website.

