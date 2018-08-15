Drought relief: upcoming events

Want to help a fellow farmer with the drought relief? Here's what's happening this week:

Dress like a farmer

GILLWINGA Public School students will get into the spirit of helping out the drought-stricken community by holding a Farmer's Day tomorrow.

Students have been asked to wear farmer's clothes and to bring a gold coin donation and a non-perishable food item such as pasta, soup, rice, stock, canned food or dog food for a hamper to assist farmers.

There will be prizes for the best-dressed farmers.

Barbecue for drought relief

FORD and Dougherty Property will host a barbecue on Friday to raise funds to go directly to drought-affected communities.

The community is invited to come along to the Ford and Dougherty office at 15 Prince St, Grafton from 11.30am to 2pm to enjoy a sausage or steak sandwich for a gold coin donation.

Bush Christmas drop-off points

THE organisers of Operation Bush Christmas 2, Bryan and Kerry Robins, remind donors that unwrapped Christmas presents can be left at the Commonwealth Bank in Grafton, Maclean and Yamba, Village Green Hotel in Pound St, Service NSW in King St, Grafton Mall Newsagency, The Book Warehouse in Prince St and Impulsive Hair Creations in Fitzroy St in Grafton.