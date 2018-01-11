Drowning victim is revealed

THE NAME of the man who drowned in the Upper Clarence River has been released by police.

Arthur Brennan, 76, of Sydney, was discovered on Monday a short distance from where he was last sighted in the river.

Mr Brennan, who originally went missing on Saturday while swimming in the Clarence River near Heifer Station, was camping about 70km north of Grafton when he experienced difficulties while swimming in the early evening.

The Upper Clarence River is a notoriously dangerous section of the river. Former Jackadgery resident Greg Nichols, whose family once owned the Mann River Caravan Park, said the conditions could change rapidly in the area.

"The river is quite dangerous, especially when you've got a fresh coming through,” he said.

Mr Nichols said the Manly Surf Life Saving Club once came to the caravan park for a kayaking expedition when they lost all their boats.

"It runs very quickly, especially on the southern arm, it comes from the back of Dorrigo with all the feeders from the Great Dividing Range,” he said.

"From Dorrigo to Jackadgery, it takes three to four days for the water to come down.

"The river changes all the time, it's beautiful and crystal clear, but that leads people into a falsehood that it's fine, but once you get off the shallows the water moves quite fast,” Mr Nichols said.