Drug carrying bike rider ignores warning and is fined $1000

Police have fined a man in South Grafton $1000 for breaking social isolation regulations. He was also charged with drug possession and not wearing a helmet while riding a pushbike.

Police have fined a man in South Grafton $1000 for breaking social isolation regulations. He was also charged with drug possession and not wearing a helmet while riding a pushbike.

A 42-year-old man found to be breaking social distancing laws while riding a pushbike with drugs in his pocket has been fined $1000.

Police noticed the man riding a mountain bike along Vere St on Friday, just after midday.

He was not wearing a helmet and a search revealed a small amount of marijuana in his pocket.

He told police he was on his way home after visiting a friend.

He was charged with possession of a prohibited drug, riding without a helmet and riding a bike without working warning devices.

A police check revealed the man had been warned on April 16 about the self-isolation regulations and he was given $1000 penalty infringement notice.

He has been granted conditional bail and was due to appear in Grafton Local Court on July 6.

For all the latest information on the response to the coronavirus crisis, click here.