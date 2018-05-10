Drug charges pile up for Iluka man

A 33-YEAR-OLD Iluka man who was already in prison on a number of drugs charges faced court this week over further drugs offences.

Joshua Brian Page pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana, MDMA and possessing drug paraphernalia when he appeared via audio-visual link in Grafton Local Court on Tuesday.

On August 17 last year, police were patrolling in Harwood when they spotted a station wagon parked outside the old post office, and recognised Page sitting in the front passenger seat. The officers turned around and parked on the opposite side of the road when Page exited the vehicle and approached police.

Page was told by police that he and the vehicle would be subject to a search. He told police he had an "ice pipe" in his pocket, however during the search police observed Page attempting to hide items out of sight.

When challenged by police Page handed over a resealable bag containing 10 pills. Page was then arrested, and told police there was marijuana in the car. Upon searching the vehicle police found two more resealable bags containing a powder substance, a glass bong and a resealable bag of marijuana.

In court, Page's defence representative said his client has accepted he has a drug problem, which stems from a traumatic time in his past when three close family members died within a month in 2013.

In sentencing, Magistrate Karen Stafford said the charges were exacerbated by the fact Page was on a good behaviour bond for similar offences at the time.

Page received a four month jail term for possession of MDMA, and two months for marijuana possession and possessing equipment used to administer prohibited drugs.