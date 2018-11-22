Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW Fire Brigade at the scene. Picture: Bill Hearne
NSW Fire Brigade at the scene. Picture: Bill Hearne
Crime

Drug den found after fire destroys Sydney house

by Derrick Krusche
22nd Nov 2018 7:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have uncovered a hydroponic drug den after a house fire in Sydney's west early this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the brick home on Montrose Avenue, Merrylands, following reports of the blaze just before 4am.

 

Police have established a crime scene at a house at Montrose Avenue, Merrylands. Picture: Bill Hearne
Police have established a crime scene at a house at Montrose Avenue, Merrylands. Picture: Bill Hearne

 

Firefighters brought the fire under control and after inspecting the badly damaged premises found the hydroponic cannabis set up inside.

Police were called in and cordoned off the property.

They are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Nobody was home at the time of the blaze.

The incident comes just weeks after a separate hydroponic set up was discovered after a fire in a Mascot warehouse near Sydney Airport.

 

NSW Fire Brigade at the scene this morning. Picture: Bill Hearne
NSW Fire Brigade at the scene this morning. Picture: Bill Hearne

 

 

The fire was extinguished and an investigation has begun. Picture: Bill Hearne
The fire was extinguished and an investigation has begun. Picture: Bill Hearne
Emergency crews swamp the area. Picture: Bill Hearne
Emergency crews swamp the area. Picture: Bill Hearne
Police are now investigating the house and the drug den. Picture: Bill Hearne
Police are now investigating the house and the drug den. Picture: Bill Hearne
drug den house fire sydney

Top Stories

    Bite lands Grafton man behind bars

    premium_icon Bite lands Grafton man behind bars

    Crime IN AN unprovoked attack the man bit the victim on the hand and left a wound the size of a 20c piece before he spat the flesh out on the floor

    1500 new police coming across state

    1500 new police coming across state

    Crime Biggest influx of recruits in more than 30 years

    Kalin loses her locks for a worthy cause

    Kalin loses her locks for a worthy cause

    News Local girl shaves head for the Leukaemia Foundation

    New committee steer Buccaneers ship on right course

    premium_icon New committee steer Buccaneers ship on right course

    Sport New divisions could include womens and under 8s

    Local Partners