Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News-bcm 24/11/10 Dr Glenn King is studying spider venom as a potential pain killer. Pic Mark Calleja
News-bcm 24/11/10 Dr Glenn King is studying spider venom as a potential pain killer. Pic Mark Calleja
Health

Drug derived from spider venom to help save hearts

Carlie Walker
26th Feb 2020 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPIDER venom that can help keep hearts alive is set to go one step closer to human trials.

The molecule that offers fresh hope for those with serious health conditions lies within the fangs of Fraser Island's deadly funnel-web spiders.

Last year, Professor Glenn King, from the University of Queensland's Institute for Molecular Bioscience, said the venom would be used to develop a drug that could inhibit the effects of a stroke.

But after a conversation with a colleague who was also a cardiac specialist, investigations began into whether the same molecule that protected the brain after a stroke would also protect a heart after a cardiac arrest or a during a transplant.

In the coming months, the drug will be trialled in pigs, which will be the precursor to being able to try the treatment in human trials.

In the same way the molecule protected the brain from a lack of oxygen, it could protect heart muscle cells, Prof King said.

"The heart transplant data is very strong," he said.

As soon as a heart leaves it's donor it begins to die, but the molecule could change all that.

drug health medicine spider
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Traffic light vision for Yamba fading fast

        premium_icon Traffic light vision for Yamba fading fast

        News Have Yamba residents got their wish to be traffic light-free after a fiery Clarence Valley Council meeting?

        Councillor says staff had early knowledge of cost blowouts

        premium_icon Councillor says staff had early knowledge of cost blowouts

        News When did Clarence Valley Council staff know about cost blowouts in the Yamba...

        NEXT GENERATION: Meet the new Jacaranda Festival committee

        premium_icon NEXT GENERATION: Meet the new Jacaranda Festival committee

        News WITH one of the youngest-ever presidents at the helm, the new crew will be bringing...

        AGONY UNCLE: Is my friend over-’sharenting’?

        premium_icon AGONY UNCLE: Is my friend over-’sharenting’?

        Parenting For the sake of humanity, don’t live-blog your child’s life